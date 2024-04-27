Advertisement

Klopp-Salah spat mars latest Liverpool setback in EPL. Sheffield United is relegated

STEVE DOUGLAS
·1 min read
  • Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    1/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah sits on the substitute bench ahead of the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool, at London stadium, in London, Saturday April 27, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
    2/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah sits on the substitute bench ahead of the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool, at London stadium, in London, Saturday April 27, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Ham's Michail Antonio, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammed Kudus after scoring his side's 2nd goalduring the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    3/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    West Ham's Michail Antonio, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammed Kudus after scoring his side's 2nd goalduring the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sheffield United players look dejected as Newcastle score their side's fourth goal of the game via an own goal by Sheffield United's Ben Osborn, not in the picture, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
    4/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Sheffield United players look dejected as Newcastle score their side's fourth goal of the game via an own goal by Sheffield United's Ben Osborn, not in the picture, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, left, celebrates with teammates scoring their side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
    5/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, left, celebrates with teammates scoring their side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Manchester United's Antony, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    6/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Manchester United's Antony, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah sits on the substitute bench ahead of the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool, at London stadium, in London, Saturday April 27, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
West Ham's Michail Antonio, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammed Kudus after scoring his side's 2nd goalduring the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Sheffield United players look dejected as Newcastle score their side's fourth goal of the game via an own goal by Sheffield United's Ben Osborn, not in the picture, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, left, celebrates with teammates scoring their side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Manchester United's Antony, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Liverpool fell further out of contention for the English Premier League title on Saturday.

That's perhaps the least of Jurgen Klopp's problems.

Just as upsetting for the outgoing Liverpool manager in a 2-2 draw with West Ham might be a touchline confrontation with his star forward, Mohamed Salah, that Klopp tried to downplay.

Salah, not so much.

“There’s going to be a fire today if I speak,” the Egypt winger was heard telling journalists as he left the Olympic Stadium.

Liverpool's latest setback — coming after recent losses to Crystal Palace and Everton — left the team in third place, two points behind Arsenal and one off Manchester City having played more games than both of its title rivals.

While Liverpool's title dreams are looking remote, Sheffield United's faint chances of staying up are officially done.

A 5-1 loss at Newcastle confirmed Sheffield United as the first team to be relegated from the top flight this season. The Blades are 10 points from safety with three matches remaining.

Burnley, which is in next-to-last place, converted an 87th-minute penalty to draw at Manchester United 1-1 and move two points from safety. Third-to-last Luton lost at Wolverhampton 2-1 to stay in the relegation zone, while Fulham and Crystal Palace drew 1-1.

In the late games, Aston Villa looks to consolidate fourth place — the final Champions League qualification position — by beating Chelsea at home, and Everton hosts Brentford.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer