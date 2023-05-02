Klay Thompson's dad keeping Warriors-Lakers rooting interest neutral

Which team Klay's dad is rooting for in Warriors-Lakers series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson's dad Mychal has some fond memories from his time as a Los Angeles Laker, including two NBA championship rings.

And now, as the Lakers' color analyst for KSPN-710, Mychal has to watch his son and the Warriors take on his old team -- and current employer -- in the NBA playoffs for the first time. So, who will Mychal root for in the Western Conference semifinals?

"Just a great basketball game,” Thompson told The Sporting Tribune's Mark Medina. “Either way, I can’t lose. If my son wins, I’m thrilled. If the Lakers win, I’m happy.”

Mychal told Medina he views the series, set to begin Tuesday at Chase Center, as the postseason's marquee event. And while Mychal appears to be prepared to celebrate any outcome, Klay guessed his father would root for the Lakers when Medina asked.

Not so fast, said Mychal.

"Klay is a down-the-middle kind of guy," Mychal told Medina. "But he always knows I want him to do well."

After the Warriors eliminated the Sacramento Kings in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, Klay told reporters Golden State's impending matchup with Los Angeles was a "dream come true." Klay grew up a Lakers fan with an admiration for Kobe Bryant, who the Warriors star was able to learn from in high school, Mychal said.

To see his son, who has enjoyed a Hall of Fame-worthy Warriors career, play against the Lakers over the years -- and now, in the playoffs -- has been a "thrill" for Mychal, he said. He's ready for an exciting series, he added, though he can't predict who will emerge victorious.

"It’s going to be a long series," Mychal told Medina. "It’s going to come down to who plays the best defense. I have no idea who is going to win the series. Both teams are playing great. They showed their toughness in each series. This is a toss-up series."

