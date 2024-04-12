Klay meets young Dubs fans who skipped school to see him in Portland

Klay meets young Dubs fans who skipped school to see him in Portland originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Even NBA stars need a break from time to time, and Klay Thompson got one Thursday night as he rested during the Warriors' game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

But two young fans and one passionate father in attendance at Moda Center were left distraught when they realized Thompson would be on the bench, left to cheer on the Splash Brother's teammates as they wore his No. 1 Washington State jersey.

This as gutting as it gets-12 hour round trip, 2 days skipped school, 2 vacation days, boys spent 3 hours on Klay signs, $2500 spent & @warriors sit @KlayThompson at the last moment. My kids are crying. Damn. Did everything right to avoid this. Wasn’t on injury report last night https://t.co/BlfYY5kBwD — 509-332-1111 (@gocougs77) April 11, 2024

Joe Walker of Spokane, Wash., told NBC Sports Bay Area that he bought the Warriors-Blazers tickets for his sons, Gus and Mac, back in November as a Christmas present. Thompson is the boys' favorite player, and the Walker trio all are "huge" Washington State fans.

When Warriors senior vice president of communications Raymond Ridder got wind of the Walker family's predicament, he reached out to Joe Walker on X, formerly known as Twitter, right away.

What is seat location? — Raymond Ridder (@DoubleR_PR) April 12, 2024

What followed was pure magic, as Thompson and several other Warriors teammates made it up to the young fans by meeting them after their 100-92 win over the Blazers.

And after all was said and done, Joe Walker made sure Dub Nation knew Ridder was to thank.

@DoubleR_PR is a next level human being. Thank you so much Raymond! My boys will never forget it. Ever. #klay — 509-332-1111 (@gocougs77) April 12, 2024

What started out as a disappointing night for the Walker family ended in pure joy as they not only got to meet their favorite player, but an entire Golden State squad more than eager to give them a memorable experience.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast