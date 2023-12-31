Kirk Ferentz previews Citrus Bowl for final time

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with media for a final time on Sunday ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Ferentz discussed the Hawkeyes playing Tennessee on Monday (1 p.m. EST, ABC).

“I have tremendous respect for Tennessee,” Ferentz said. “Josh (Heupel) has done a great job as local people know. He has done an outstanding job, everywhere he has been, he has done an outstanding job and no different at Tennessee. They are just a really good football team, put a lot of pressure on their offensive system. A lot of stress on your defense. Defensive team, very athletic, good up front, a lot of big strong guys that are active and physical and special teams are very impressive, as well. Punter has done a really nice job. Really good place kicker, outstanding punt returner, and just a lot to prepare for. A lot of challenges out there for us tomorrow. We are just excited to be here and last game of the season.”

