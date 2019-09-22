Kirk Cousins gets Vikings to quick lead

Kirk Cousins‘ start was not a promising one, but he has rebounded nicely.

The struggling Vikings quarterback tripped over the 20-yard line or something invisible on the first snap of the game, but then gathered himself and led a solid touchdown drive.

The Vikings are up 7-0 on the Raiders after a 35-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen.

He’s completed his first three passes, so his rating was perfect at the moment (158.3), which he needed.

He played so poorly last week against the Packers he mused about his own job security (even though no one believed him), but he clearly needs to build some confidence this week.