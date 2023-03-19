Kings' Domantas Sabonis on pace to match historic Wilt Chamberlain season

Domas incredibly on pace to match Wilt's historic NBA season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Domantas Sabonis' first full season with the Kings has been nothing short of phenomenal, helping catapult Sacramento to 40 wins for the first time since 2006.

And when you dig into the numbers, it's evident Sabonis is in the midst a legendary campaign.

That's right -- Sabonis is putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers this season, and if he keeps it up, he'll join the NBA legend in an exclusive club for two. It's looking pretty likely, as the Kings big man followed up a 34-point, 21-rebound performance Thursday with 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

While Chamberlain's 1961-62 season where he averaged over 50 points per game for the Golden State Warriors is considered by many to be his most remarkable, his 1966-67 NBA MVP campaign has yet to be replicated.

In his ninth NBA season and third with the Philadelphia 76ers, Chamberlain averaged 24.2 rebounds, 24.1 points and 7.8 assists on 68.3-percent shooting.

Chamberlain also won his first championship that season and was named NBA Finals MVP.

Could the same be in store for Sabonis as the Kings approach their first playoff appearance in 16 seasons?