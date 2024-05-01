‘The King’ Richard Petty named Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Kansas Speedway race

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Speedway announced this week that “The King” himself, Richard Petty will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, AdventHealth 400.

This is the Petty family’s 75th year in NASCAR and in celebration, he will say the most famous words in motorsports, “Drivers, start your engines!”

Petty is considered the most successful driver in NASCAR history with 200 wins, 123 poles seven Daytona 500 wins and tied with the most championships with Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson.

“Few people carry as much of an esteemed and winning history in sports than Richard Petty,” Kansas Speedway Track President Pat Warren said in a statement. “It’s a genuine honor to have one of the most distinguished figures in all of NASCAR give the command to start engines prior to the AdventHealth 400.”

Petty was inducted into the inaugural class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

