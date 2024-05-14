Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Colorado’s first two games

After head coach Deion Sanders was hired, the Colorado Buffaloes were thrust back into the limelight of college football last season. That trend will continue this fall as the Buffs’ first two games of the 2024 season will be on national television.

The Buffs will open the season at home against Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse North Dakota State. ESPN will broadcast the game on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. MT, we learned Tuesday. This will be the first time these two teams have ever met, and it’s a game that fans should not overlook. The Bison have habitually upset Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, giving Coach Prime’s Buffs a great early challenge.

In Week 2, we’ll see the resumption of a longtime rivalry as CU will travel to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. MT. As announced on Monday, the Buffs will make a rare appearance on NBC. Colorado last played on NBC in the 1995 Fiesta Bowl, a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire