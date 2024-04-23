New date announced for Colorado football’s opener against North Dakota State

Head coach Deion Sanders’ highly-anticipated second season leading the Colorado Buffaloes will start two days earlier than expected.

Folsom Field will now open its doors for CU football’s 2024 season opener against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday, Aug. 29, officials announced Monday. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.

The game’s date change is likely due to television, although the start time and television network are yet to be announced. Those details are expected to be revealed toward the end of May, along with more information on Colorado’s next two games against Nebraska and Colorado State.

When the end of August rolls around, Colorado and North Dakota State, one of the Football Championship Subdivision’s top programs, will meet on the gridiron for the first time in each team’s history.

The Buffs are 31-20-2 all-time on Thursdays but haven’t played on the day since 2012.

For a complete look at Colorado football’s 2024 schedule, check out our way-too-early preview.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire