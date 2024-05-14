Kickoff time announced for TCU’s season opener at Stanford

TCU’s season opener at Stanford officially has a kickoff time.

The Horned Frogs and Stanford will kickoff at 9:30 p.m. Central Time on Friday, Aug. 30 and the game will be televised on ESPN. It’s the first matchup against an ACC opponent since 2009 for TCU as the Cardinal joined the ACC last season along with SMU and California.

TCU has a 3-0 all-time record against Stanford and the Horned Frogs will host Stanford in a return game in 2027. It’s the first meeting between the programs since 2017 when TCU rallied to defeat Stanford 39-37 in the Alamo Bowl.

The last time the Horned Frogs began a season with a Friday night road game was in 2022, when TCU defeated Colorado 38-13 in Boulder to jump start a run to the national title game. Coming off a 5-7 season, the pressure will be on TCU to get off to a hot start, especially considering Stanford has gone 3-9 in three straight seasons.