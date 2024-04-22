Kicker Graham Nicholson transfers to Alabama football: Stats, more to know of Lou Groza Award winner

Alabama football's kicking seems to be in good hands moving out of the Will Reichard era and into Year 1 of Kalen DeBoer's tenure with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama on Sunday landed a commitment from Miami (Ohio) kicker Graham Nicholson, winner of the 2023 Lou Groza Award, given annually to college football's best kicker. He will replace Reichard, who in 2023 became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer following a prolific five-year career in Tuscaloosa.

While Reichard was accomplished during his time at Alabama, though Nicholson made a compelling argument as the best kicker in the nation last season, kicking 27 successful field goals out of 28 attempts, including 10 of 11 from at least 40 yards.

He committed to DeBoer and Alabama over in-state Ohio State — which also reportedly was interested in his services — and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Here's everything you need to know of Nicholson following his commitment to the Crimson Tide:

Graham Nicholson stats

Nicholson is coming off an impressive season in 2023 in which he finished for third nationally in field goal percentage (96.4%) and tied for seventh in field goal attempts (28) and tied for second in field goal makes (27).

His only miss of the season came in the MAC championship game vs. Toledo, when he missed his third attempt of the day, from 48 yards out. He also hit a field goal of 33 yards and two more of 40 yards in the 23-14 Miami (Ohio) victory.

In all, he was 1 of 1 on field goal attempts under 20 yards; 6 of 6 between 20 and 29 yards; 10 of 10 between 30 and 39 yards; 9 of 10 between 40 and 49 yards; and 1 of 1 from 50-plus yards. He was 35 of 37 on extra points on the year. Here's a year-by-year look at his stats at Miami (Ohio):

2021: 15 of 20 on field goals (75%), 36 of 40 on extra point attempts (90%)

2022: 18 of 23 on field goals (78.2%), 26 of 27 on extra point attempts (96.3%)

2023: 27 of 28 on field goals (96.4%), 35 of 37 on extra point attempts (94.6%)

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kicker Graham Nicholson transfers to Alabama football: Stats, more to know of Lou Groza Award winner