Kevin McCullar Jr. returns to starting lineup for Kansas basketball for Oklahoma matchup

NORMAN, Oklahoma — Kevin McCullar Jr.’s streak of missed games is over at two, as the Kansas basketball guard is in the Jayhawks’ starting lineup Saturday at Oklahoma.

McCullar, a graduate senior, wasn’t available in Kansas’ recent February games against No. 13 Baylor — at win at home — and Texas Tech — a loss on the road. Those represented the second and third games he didn’t participate in this season, following a Big 12 Conference win in January at home against Oklahoma State. But after participating in pre-game warmups before this matchup between No. 7 Kansas and tied-for-No. 21 Oklahoma, he began the game with the Jayhawks’ starters.

Time will tell over the course of this game how much of a role McCullar plays Saturday. Kansas coach Bill Self indicated earlier in the week McCullar’s role might be limited. But regardless of how much McCullar plays in this matchup, he provides the Jayhawks with a talented scoring option who’s also arguably one of the best defenders in the Big 12.

So far this season across his past 22 starts and appearances, McCullar has been averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Despite missing the time he has, he’s still second on the team in total points, rebounds and assists. Last time Kansas played Oklahoma, back in January in Lawrence, he scored 21 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists in a Jayhawks win.

Kansas graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) lays in for two during a Feb. 5 game earlier this year at Kansas State inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

