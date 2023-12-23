Kerr offers silver lining to Draymond's Warriors suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green's indefinite Warriors suspension isn't all negative to coach Steve Kerr.

While the Warriors forward has missed the last four games since striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the head on Dec. 12, Kerr explained one silver lining from Green's absence.

"I think there are always silver linings in cases like these where someone is out," Kerr said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs." "I look back at that year we had the worst record in the NBA. We had all those injuries. Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] out for the year, departures with Kevin Durant and Shaun Livingston. [We] finished with the worst record in the league but you know what happened? Guys developed.

"Jordan Poole was thrown into the deep end and we had a group of young players who were forced to play and had to deal with adversity and learning about the NBA. … so there's always a silver lining. As much as we miss Draymond and we want him back, it's going to open up playing time and opportunities for other people."

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning, citing sources, that Green started counseling this week and is expected to remain sidelined for at least the next three weeks.

Green was expected to receive counseling and work with Golden State and the NBA during his suspension, Charania added, citing league sources, who wouldn't reveal the specifics of Green's counseling out of respect for his privacy. The 33-year-old has been understanding and is "prepared to undergo the process required" to return to play with the Warriors, Charania said.

Since Green's absence on the floor, players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis have seen their roles increase -- and certainly have impressed. Kuminga is averaging 24.6 minutes over the last four games and contributed 13.5 points on 58.3-percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, along with five rebounds, 1.3 assists.

For the rookie Jackson-Davis, he's coming off a career-high 28 minutes where he picked up the first double-double of his young NBA career with 10 points and 13 rebounds in Golden State's comeback win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

As Kerr mentioned, the Warriors definitely miss their defensive-minded leader in Green, but in the meantime, Kerr and the team will have their eye on who will step up.

