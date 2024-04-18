Kerr believes Warriors need ‘some change' in different offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steve Kerr is fully aware that the Warriors cannot bring back the exact same roster for the 2024-25 NBA season.

That much was evident throughout the 2023-24 season, as the Warriors finished 10 games over .500 and that still wasn't good enough to earn a playoff spot.

The Warriors were only good enough to secure the Western Conference's No. 10 seed, which earned them the final play-in spot. They then lost by 24 to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, ending their roller-coaster season.

In a Western Conference that only will get deeper rebuilding teams like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs catch up with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, Kerr believes the Warriors have to make changes this offseason in order to compete with those teams.

"We've got an offseason of reflection and transition, but that doesn't mean this thing is over," Kerr told Mark T. Willard and Dan Dibley on 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" on Wednesday. "This offseason is going to be different. It's the first time I think that I've felt like there needs to be some change, but I don't know what it is. I don't know that [Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy] knows. What we do have is a lot of evidence and a lot of clarity on this year's team, and some of the things we lacked and some of the things we need to improve upon."

Kerr told @WillardAndDibs that this offseason is going to be different 👀 pic.twitter.com/6cYvaAiM1U — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 18, 2024

The Warriors currently have $174 million in committed salaries for the 2024-25 season, per Spotrac and ESPN's Bobby Marks. That number already puts Golden State above the $171 million luxury tax threshold and perilously close to the first tax apron of $178 million. The second $189 million tax apron looms, especially if they want to bring back unrestricted free agent Klay Thompson.

"I don't think it makes sense to have a massive payroll right now with our team," Kerr told Willard and Dibley. "At some point, you can't spend this much money for a team that didn't make the playoffs. We have a lot of decisions to make and a lot of questions to answer.

"The only questions that are out there really have to do with what's next. Not just this coming year, but in the years beyond. What does that mean for our team? What kind of transition will there be? Are there moves that we can make to get us into the championship contention conversation?

"And if there are not, then what does that mean? Do we lean into our younger guys? These are all the discussions we'll be having this summer."

Chris Paul's $30 million 2024-25 salary is non-guaranteed, so the Warriors can move on from him or use him as a trade chip to bring in other assets. They also could chose to bring him back at a reduced salary if he is willing.

Andrew Wiggins underperformed relative to the standard he has set for himself and is entering the second season of a four-year, $109 million contract. Could the Warriors look to move him to free up salary cap space?

Dunleavy, entering his second season as general manager, has a lot of questions to answer as the Warriors attempt to stay relevant in a loaded Western Conference.

Kerr doesn't know what changes are in store for the Warriors -- no one does -- but he's certain things can't stay the same heading into next season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast