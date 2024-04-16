Kerber has fitness concerns for Stuttgart after illness

German tennis player Angelique Kerber in action against Poland's Magda Linette during their women's singles tennis match during Wimbledon Tennis tournament 2022. Frank Molter/dpa

Angelique Kerber is looking forward to playing in her native Germany again this week but has mixed feelings about her fitness after catching a cold recently.

Former world number one Kerber is expected to face former US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Wednesday at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart where she lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2016.

Kerber returned from maternity leave at the start of the season and has won four of her 12 matches so far. She fell ill around Germany's Billie Jean King Cup tie in Brazil last weekend where she didn't play in her team's 3-1 victory.

She now simply hopes for the best in a Stuttgart duel of wild card entries against Raducanu, who won both of her rubbers in Britain's victory in France in the team event.

"I couldn't train properly Brazil, with the cold being one reason," Kerber said on Tuesday.

"The long flight didn't make things better. I can't remember the last time I was so extremely unwell and sick. I'm getting better day by day and I'm trying to get fit again as quickly as possible."

Kerber said she was still in the process of getting back to her former level after an 18-months absence.

"My last tournament on clay was two years ago. I am very curious how it will turn out," she said.

Kerber added it means a lot for her to play in Germany again, saying "it is something special" and "motivates me even more."

Kerber is reunited with her 13-months-old daughter in Stuttgart as she went to Brazil without her.

"I believe it was worse for me than for her but is OK. I knew she was in good hands. You have to take this step at some stage. But I am happy to have her at my side again," Kerber said.

The star-studded Stuttgart field is led by title holder and world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland.