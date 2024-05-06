Keon Coleman visits Highmark Stadium for the first time (video)

As is the time honored tradition, Keon Coleman visited Orchard Park and One Bills Drive the day after the team selected him at the 2024 NFL draft.

It took an extra 24 hours to happen after the Bills traded out of Round 1, but Coleman comes to Buffalo via the No. 33 overall selection.

Upon visiting his new home at Highmark Stadium, Coleman couldn’t help but have a little fun. The new rookie receiver ran all the way across the field and imagined himself scoring a touchdown.

A clip of Coleman’s visit can be found below:

Manifesting his first touchdown at Highmark Stadium. @keoncoleman6's first 24 hours as a Buffalo Bill drops on our YouTube at 7pm: https://t.co/BKSM5nHPSS pic.twitter.com/R0O7IpFVyG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 29, 2024

