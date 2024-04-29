Keon Coleman, The Bills’ Rookie WR, Becomes Media Favorite After Talking About Loving Macy’s Deals, Waffle House And More During Presser

Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman made a notable first impression by discussing his aspirations for the organization and sharing a few fun facts about himself.

According to WKBW, the Bills had their early draft picks do introductory press conferences with local media on Saturday. However, Coleman was one to remember after he shared some insightful advice with reporters about bargain shopping at Macy’s. Someone inquired about where he got his coat, and the 20-year-old shared valuable tips on finding bargains at one of the biggest retail stores.

This is the start of Keon Coleman's first press conference as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Covering this man is going to be a real treat. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Hpy2TQmMvU — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 27, 2024

“Nah, man, you forgot I went to school in Michigan for two years? Guess where I got this from, though. … You gotta guess. You gonna be wrong though, but guess,” Coleman told the reporter.

The reporter assumed Coleman got his coat from Tom Izzo, the well-known basketball coach at Michigan State, who often dons either a suit or a coat. However, Coleman surprised them with his fondness for Macy’s and the great deals the department store chain consistently offers.

“Nah. Macy’s. What you mean? They be on sale on the rack, all the colors. $79, $89, nice lil’ deal. You get the trench coat for like $100. I’ll take you there, personally. I might go get some more colors. I need a blue one and another red one,” Coleman expressed.

The pair continued trading shopping tips, with Coleman’s outgoing personality shining throughout the press conference.

What I learned about Keon Coleman 🦬 buys his winter coats in the offseason

🦬 has the personal phone number of the line cook at Waffle House

🦬 ends a presser and goes straight for the soft batch Pro moves. https://t.co/KVit8ZRqOB — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) April 28, 2024

According to Yahoo Sports, the Bills passed on taking a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and selected Coleman as the 33rd pick in the second round. Although deemed a risky move for the organization, it’s safe to say that the 6-foot-4, 213-pound player will be an asset to the team.

“I’m coming here to be myself,” WKBW reported that Coleman said. “I’m going to work for everything that I’m going to get and hopefully we’re going to win some games.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane commended the rookie for his competitiveness, expressing confidence in how warmly fans will embrace him.

“Like, this young man is Buffalo,” Beane said, according to WKBW. “He is a dog. He’s going to love to compete. The fans are going to love him. He’s probably going to talk a little bit. He’s got a confident swagger and he’s not afraid. He’ll jump right in and obviously he will need to work hard and prove himself, but I think he’s excited about that challenge.”

Coleman wrapped up the conference by asking if he could have snacks for the reporters.