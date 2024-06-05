Kentucky women’s basketball lands transfer from former Pac-12 power

Kenny Brooks continues to build his backcourt.

Former Oregon State freshman Dominika Paurová, a transfer originally from Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic, announced her commitment to Kentucky women’s basketball via social media on Wednesday afternoon. She took a visit to UK at the end of May.

Paurová, a 6-foot-1 guard who played high school ball at DME Academy in Florida, averaged 16.5 minutes per game during her freshman campaign with the Beavers. Paurová, the Beavers’ fifth-leading scorer, averaged 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 steals. She played in each of Oregon State’s 35 games last season, during which the program achieved a fourth-place finish in the final season of existence for the ruthless Pac-12 Conference and earned its first trip to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight since 2018.







Paurová also has national team experience, playing on the Czech Republic’s U14, U15, U18, U19 and U20 teams from 2018-23. She announced her intention to transfer via social media on April 12.

“I will forever appreciate my time at Oregon State,” Paurová wrote in an Instagram post. “It has been filled with support from everyone I encountered from coaches, to teammates, to fans and I could not have asked for a better environment to start my college journey. I want to thank everyone that made this year so special and made me feel at home in Corvallis. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank You Beaver Nation.”

Since the end of the 2023-24 season, more than half of the Beavers’ roster has entered the transfer portal and named destinations, including leading scorers Raegan Beers (Oklahoma), Timea Gardiner (UCLA) and Talia von Oelhoffen, the latter of whom took a visit to UK and named the Wildcats to a list of four finalists before choosing Southern California. Oregon State and Washington State were both left without a Power Five destination following conference realignment moves that resulted in the dissolution of the Pac-12, with California and Stanford headed to the ACC, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington moving to the Big Ten, and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah set to join the Big 12 next season.

Paurová is the sixth transfer portal pickup for new Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks, who also earned commitments from Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore, an All-America graduate point guard, and Clara Strack, a 6-5 freshman center, as well as 6-4 redshirt sophomore Teonni Key from North Carolina, 5-8 graduate guard Dazia Lawrence from Charlotte and 6-1 graduate guard Jordan Obi from Penn.







UK’s 2024-25 roster also includes returning guards Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler, and a 2024 signing class of 6-1 guard Tanah Becker, 6-2 guard Lexi Blue (No. 40 in espnW), 6-3 forward Amelia Hassett (junior college transfer) and 6-7 center Clara Silva, a highly touted international prospect.

Each of last season’s eight Wildcats who entered the transfer portal have named transfer destinations — leading scorer Ajae Petty (Ohio State), second-leading scorer Maddie Scherr (Texas Christian), freshman guard Jordy Griggs (Clemson) sophomore guard Amiya Jenkins (Pittsburgh), senior forward Nyah Leveretter (Georgia), starting point guard Brooklynn Miles (Pittsburgh), senior guard Eniya Russell (Mississippi State) and freshman forward Janaé Walker (Rutgers).