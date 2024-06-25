Stanley Cup Final: Panthers win Game 7 thriller over Oilers to secure first championship in franchise history

For the first time in history, the Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions.
Florida won a 2-1 Game 7 thriller on Monday over the Edmonton Oilers to secure a 4-3 series victory in the Stanley Cup Final. The win staved off a historic collapse after the Oilers rallied from a 3-0 series deficit to tie the series at 3-3.
After allowing 18 goals in consecutive losses in Games 4-6, Florida's defense returned to form Monday night anchored by stellar performance from goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky turned back 23 of 24 Edmonton shots including a late Oilers flurry that threatened to tie the game.
Edmonton's Connor McDavid secured the Conn Smyth trophy as the most valuable player of the entire Stanley Cup playoffs despite his team's loss. The Panthers stifled him and the rest of the Oilers defense in Monday's decisive Game 7.
The first period got off to a scorching start. The Panthers secured the game's first power play on a high-sticking penalty by Warren Foegele less than three minutes in. It didn't directly convert to a power-play goal, but Florida's Carter Verhaeghe broke the scoreless tie seconds after it ended.
Just as Edmonton went back to full strength, Florida's Evan Rodrigues fired a slapshot from the left wall that missed the net wide right. But Verhaeghe knocked the puck from the air with his stick and snuck it past Stewart Skinner for a 1-0 Florida lead.
After a Florida turnover, Ceci corralled the puck behind the Edmonton goal line then fired it up ice through three Florida defenders. Janmark secured the pass ahead of the Florida blue line and attacked the net without a defender in his his way. He deked Bobrovsky and sent a wrist shot into the left side of the net.
The goal tied the game at 1-1 and piled on to a trend that plagued the Panthers as the Oilers rallied to tie the series from a 3-0 deficit. The goal was the fifth straight for Edmonton in the series on breakaway opportunities.
Florida's defense takes over
But those opportunities dried up as the game went into the second period tied at 1-1. The Oilers controlled the puck through much of the second, but struggled to convert that control into scoring chances. Then 15-plus minutes into the second, the Panthers turned an Oilers scoring opportunity into one of their own.
Foegele threatened a 2-1 Oilers lead with a shot from the right goal line on a crowded net. But Florida's Dmitry Kulikov poked the puck away, and the Panthers secured it to go on the attack. Center Sam Reinhart converted the opportunity on the other end with a slapshot from the right wing that found the back of the net for a 2-1 Panthers lead, sending an eager Florida home crowd into a frenzy.
The second period ended without another goal, and the Panthers entered the third period with history on their side. Teams leading Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final had won 13 times in 14 previous chances. The Panthers had won 25 straight games when leading after two.
Florida's defense ensured that the Panthers wouldn't break the trend. A unit that defined the series en route to a 3-0 lead was back in control. The Panthers limited looks for Connor McDavid continued to keep All-Star Leon Draisaitl in check.
McDavid's best scoring chance arrived with 7:05 left in the game. But he lost control of the puck directly in front of the net, and the Oilers failed to get it past Bobrovsky.
The Panthers didn't experience any sort of hangover this season after a long 2023 playoff run. They improved by 10 wins and 18 points to win the Atlantic Division title and finish third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season.
In the playoffs, the Panthers knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games and the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers in six games to reach the Cup Final against the Oilers. Now, for the first time in franchise history, they're Stanley Cup champions.
Aleksander Barkov is the first player to hoist the Stanley Cup for the Florida Panthers, and he hands it off to Sergei Bobrovsky.
Via NHL stats: There have been 14 tying goals in the final 10 minutes of any potential Stanley Cup-clinching game (last: Pat Maroon at 53:48 in Game 4 of 2021 SCF). The latest was by Maple Leafs forward Tod Sloan (59:28 in Game 5 of 1951 SCF).
Oilers can't capitalize on an incredible chance in front of the net.
Via NHL stats: There have been only two game-tying goals in the third period of a Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final history: Sweeney Schriner at 7:47 of the third period for the 1942 Maple Leafs and by Murray Armstrong at 8:16 of the third period for the 1945 Red Wings. Schriner’s 1942 Maple Leafs won, while Armstrong’s 1945 Red Wings lost – both in series that were forced to a Game 7 after one team took a 3-0 series lead.
According to NHL stats, teams that take a lead into the third period of Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final are 13-1 all-time.
The Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe struck first to put the home team ahead, but the Oilers' Mattias Janmark had an answer just a couple minutes later to knot things up at 1. Florida has a slight shots-on-goal advantage over Edmonton, 7-6. That's where we sit at the end of the first period.
Panthers went from -3000 odds to win Stanley Cup to a coin flip in 9 days
Here are how the odds on the Panthers to win the Stanley Cup have shifted since the start of the Stanley Cup Final:
Before Game 1: -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
Before Game 2: -250
Before Game 3: -550
Before Game 4: -3000
Before Game 5: -1200
Before Game 6: -350
Before Game 7: -110
When the Oilers and Panthers started Game 4 on June 15, Florida led the series 3-0 and you would have had to bet $3,000 to win $100. The implied odds of a -3000 favorite winning are 96.7%, and that seemed low for a team up 3-0 in a playoff series.
When the Stanley Cup odds were first released before the season, the Panthers were +1800 to win it all. When the playoffs started, they were +700. There wasn't a ton of faith in the Panthers — only 4.6% of bets were on Florida to win it all — but those who held any Panthers tickets had to feel really good about it after Florida went up 3-0. And now those bets are 50/50. The Oilers and Panthers have matching -110 odds to win Game 7 at BetMGM.
Oilers, Panthers ready for historic Game 7: 'It’s not your ordinary game'
The Edmonton Oilers or the Florida Panthers will lift the Stanley Cup on Monday night following Game 7 (8 p.m. ET; ABC). It will be a historic achievement no matter the result: a first-ever championship for the Panthers or a completed series comeback by the Oilers that has not been seen in the Stanley Cup Final since 1942.
The Oilers have already made history. They are the first NHL team since the 1944-45 Detroit Red Wings to fall behind in the Cup Final 3-0 and force a Game 7. Win on Monday night and they join the 1941-42 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only teams to finish the job.
“It’s not your ordinary game, everybody understands that, but you’ve got to make it as ordinary as possible in your head,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said on Sunday. “Our room has done a great job of being at our best in these big moments, and I would expect no different.”
After the Panthers’ 4-3 victory in Game 3, it seemed as if Florida would eventually be crowned champions. They were in complete control of the series and the Oilers had no answers. Even after Edmonton’s 8-1 rout in Game 4 to stave off elimination, it was thought that the Panthers would rebound and close it out in Game 5 at home.
Are the Edmonton Oilers about to pull off a historic feat Monday in Game 7 (8 p.m. ET; ABC) of the Stanley Cup Final? The Florida Panthers are hoping to finally win the fourth game of the series after failing in their previous three tries, including Friday's 5-1 defeat at Rogers Place.
It remains to be seen if the Oilers can complete the series comeback after being down 3-0, but they've already made history by forcing a Game 7.
Edmonton became the 211th team in NHL history to fall behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven playoff series. By winning Game 6 they became only the 10th team to ever climb all the way back and force a Game 7 — something that hasn't happened in a decade.
But just winning three games in a row to force a do-or-die Game 7 isn't an automatic sign you're going to win the series. Only four of the previous nine series that occurred have resulted in the trailing team coming back to win the all-important fourth game — and it has happened only twice since 1975 and just once in the Stanley Cup Final.
