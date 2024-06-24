2024 NBA Draft: Dates, times and everything you need to know about the top prospects

For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event. Here's everything you need to know, including analysis on the top prospects and the latest projections for every pick in the draft.

Round 1

Wednesday, June 26 (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Location: New York

Round 2

Thursday, June 27 (4 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Location: New York

NBA Draft order

First round

1. Atlanta

2. Washington

3. Houston (from Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio

5. Detroit

6. Charlotte

7. Portland

8. San Antonio (from Toronto)

9. Memphis

10. Utah

11. Chicago

12. Oklahoma City (from Houston)

13. Sacramento

14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)

15. Miami

16. Philadelphia

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando

19. Toronto (from Indiana)

20. Cleveland

21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix

23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)

24. New York (from Dallas)

25. New York

26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

27. Minnesota

28. Denver

29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston

Second round

31. Toronto (from Detroit via New York and LA Clippers)

32. Utah (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Milwaukee (from Portland via Sacramento)

34. Portland (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans)

35. San Antonio

36. Indiana (from Toronto via Philadelphia, LA Clippers and Memphis)

37. Minnesota (from Memphis via Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City)

38. New York (from Utah)

39. Memphis (from Brooklyn via Houston)

40. Portland (from Atlanta)

41. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)

42. Charlotte (from Houston via Oklahoma City)

43. Miami

44. Houston (from Golden State via Atlanta)

45. Sacramento

46. LA Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee)

47. Orlando

48. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Memphis)

— Philadelphia (forfeited)

49. Indiana (from Cleveland)

50. Indiana (from New Orleans)51. Washington (from Phoenix)

52. Golden State (from Milwaukee via Indiana)

53. Detroit (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte)

54. Boston (from Dallas via Sacramento)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (from LA Clippers)

56. Denver (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City)

57. Memphis (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)

— Phoenix (from Denver via Orlando; forfeited by Phoenix)

58. Dallas (from Boston via Charlotte)

Latest mock draft and draft rankings

Draft storylines to watch