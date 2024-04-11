Will Scott Drew be new Kentucky basketball coach? Get to know the candidate from Baylor

The University of Kentucky may have its first official coaching candidate for the Kentucky basketball coaching position recently vacated when John Calipari left for Arkansas.

Baylor coach Scott Drew is believed to have made the visit to Lexington Tuesday. He is one of several media darlings for the vacant job including former UK coach Rick Pitino, former UK assistant and current Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan along with two-time national champion University of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley.

Speculation ensued after reports came in about an airplane landing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Temple, Texas, that had departed Lexington. Drew's family was on the plane but Drew was not seen exiting the plane himself.

This plane landed in Temple, Texas tonight around 7:30. It was coming from Lexington, Kentucky.



While Scott Drew did not exit the plane, members of his family did.

Drew was quick to post on social media about dining in Waco, Texas, shortly after the plane landed.

Great lunch spot in Waco on a rainy day. No better friend and supporter than Eric Shero and Alliance Bank!

It's no secret that Drew and Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart have a longstanding relationship, and rumors have been swirling that Drew would top the list if Barnhart ever needed a new coach.

Kentucky fans had no issues tracking down Drew after the post was made to X. According to Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones, someone recognized the Mexican restaurant where Drew was dining and convinced the waitress to say one thing to Drew:

"We need you in Lexington."

I am told (via a text screenshot) that someone saw the picture of Scott Drew eating at the Mexican restaurant in Waco. They figured out which one it was, called it and had the waitress go over and say "we need you in Lexington"

BBN insanity is amazing



BBN insanity is amazing — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 10, 2024

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde says the ball is in Drew's court to be the next Kentucky coach as Wildcats lie in wait.

The Big Blue ball is definitely in Scott Drew's court. What he decides to do with it — stay at Baylor or go to Kentucky — remains to be seen.

How much does Scott Drew make at Baylor?

Drew was listed as making $5,132,821 while coaching Baylor in 2024, according to USA Today.

Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew talks to an official.

How long has Scott Drew coached at Baylor?

Drew has coached 21 years at Baylor since taking the helm to start the 2003-04 season, according to sports-reference.com.

According to his Baylor bio, Drew is tied as the Big 12’s longest-tenured head coach.

Scott Drew career coaching record

Drew has a 466-255 (.646) record as a head coach in his career, according to sports-reference.com. He has a 29-11 postseason record since 2009.

Scott Drew Baylor coaching record

Drew is 446-224 (.646) during his time at Baylor, according to sports-reference.com.

Scott Drew Valparaiso coaching record

Drew was 20-11 (.645) during his only season as coach of Valparaiso men's basketball, according to sports-reference.com.

Scott Drew career coaching stats

Here's a look at Scott Drew's accomplishments as a head coach, according to sports-reference.com.

One NCAA National Championship in 2020-21.

One NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance.

12 NCAA Tournament appearances

Two Big-12 regular season championships

Where did Scott Drew go to college?

Drew graduated from Butler University with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree in 1993 before earning his master's degree from Valparaiso University in 1994. He worked with the Butler basketball program from 1991-93 while at the school and went on to be a Valparaiso assistant coach from 1993-2002.

Scott Drew family

Drew is married to Kelly and has three children − two sons, Peyton and Brody, and a daughter, Mackenzie, according to baylorbears.com.

