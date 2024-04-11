With Scott Drew off board, 7 Kentucky basketball coaching candidates for Cats to consider

LEXINGTON — With Baylor's Scott Drew deciding on Thursday to withdraw his name from consideration to become the next coach of Kentucky basketball's basketball program, athletics director Mitch Barnhart will have to turn his attention elsewhere.

The Wildcats don't lack for potential candidates. But who will wind up being John Calipari's successor with the former coach now plugging away in Arkansas?

Even with Drew out of the running, some things won't change.

Namely, the qualities Kentucky — and its passionate fan base — demand in its next leader.

UK supporters seek a coach will reestablish the program's preeminence in March Madness as well as the SEC Tournament, which it hasn't won since 2018. With the possibility the entire 2023-24 roster will move on following Calipari's departure to Arkansas, along with the incoming signees who now likely will ask for releases from their national-letters-of-intent, the Wildcats' next coach will need to dive head first into the NCAA transfer portal and lean on name, image and likness (NIL) deals to help rebuild the ranks.

The purse strings should be open for Barnhart, too, since UK does not owe Calipari any money because he left for another job of his own volition. Per USA TODAY Sports’ coaching salary database, UK was scheduled to pay Calipari $8.5 million for the 2023-24 season.

With all those factors in mind, here's a look at potential candidates for Kentucky's vacancy (listed in alphabetical order):

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona head coach

After spending 22 seasons as Mark Few's right-hand man at Gonzaga, Lloyd took over as Arizona's coach in April 2021. He's been a rousing success so far, setting an NCAA record for most wins by a head coach in his first two (61) and three seasons (88). Lloyd, who has won 81.5% (88-20) of his games in three seasons, boasts a pair of Pac-12 regular-season titles as well as two conference tournament championships.

Oats recently signed a new contract at Alabama that pays him more than $6 million per year and runs through March 14, 2030. And if he were to leave for another school, his payout figure is significant: $18 million if he takes another job within the first two years of his new deal.

At other schools, that buyout might be prohibitive.

But with UK no longer on the hook for Calipari's sizable salary, the money shouldn't be a hurdle to hiring Oats.

It simply would be about his interest.

On Monday, with rumors connecting him to Kentucky, he released a statement on social media reaffirming his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

That came before Drew's decision Thursday, however. With Baylor's coach remaining in Waco, Texas, might Kentucky make another run at Oats?

It's easy to see why UK, and any other program in need of a coach, would want him.

Oats has turned Alabama into an SEC power in his five seasons with the program. The Crimson Tide has two regular-season championships (2021 and 2023) and doubled up by winning the SEC Tournament those same two years. He's advanced to the Sweet 16 three straight seasons and reached this year's Final Four, where Alabama fell to UConn in the national semifinals Saturday. Oats boasts a winning percentage of 68.4% (117-54) with the Crimson Tide. Prior to taking over at Alabama, Oats had a stout four-season run at Buffalo, where he went 96-43 (.691) and led the program to the NCAA Tournament on three occasions.

Along with boasting a near-70% winning clip in nine seasons as a college coach, Oats has other qualities a program like Kentucky desires:

He's young (he won't be 50 until October);

he's proven he can recruit talent in the high school ranks (2023 SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller was a five-star forward in the 2022 class) and via the transfer portal (Grant Nelson was one of the most highly sought after transfers after the 2022-23 season);

and his teams play a fun brand of basketball (Alabama led Division I in points per game in 2023-24 at 90.0 per contest).

Oats' biggest red flag: his handling of a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 2023 in which he made remarks he later called "unfortunate."

Just because Otzelberger is the youngest coach on this list doesn't mean he hasn't proven his chops. The season before the 46-year-old arrived at Iowa State, the Cyclones went 2-22 and winless (0-18) in Big 12 play. In the three seasons since, Iowa State is 70-35, with three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament, which includes a pair of Sweet 16 appearances. The Cyclones also captured the conference tournament title this season. Overall, Otzelberger is 169-98 (.633) in eight seasons as a coach, as he spent three years at South Dakota State (2016-19) and two at UNLV (2019-21) before taking over Iowa State.

Underwood has won everywhere he's been. After three scintillating seasons at Stephen F. Austin, where he compiled an 89-14 record, three Southland Conference titles and a pair of NCAA Tournament berths, he went 20-13 in his lone season at Oklahoma State in 2016-17 — a campaign that ended with another NCAA Tournament appearance. After assuming the reins at Illinois prior to the 2017-18 season, Underwood had to rebuild the proud program. He suffered consecutive losing seasons, but in the five seasons since, he's 117-49 (.705) with four NCAA Tournament bids, two Big Ten Tournament champions and one conference regular-season title. And he's coming off a run to the Elite Eight — the Illini's deepest run in the Big Dance since reaching the national title game in 2005.

Three other Kentucky basketball coaching candidates to consider

