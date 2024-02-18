Kentucky Derby trail: Sierra Leone rallies to edge Track Phantom in Grade 2 Risen Star

Trainer Chad Brown has a top contender for the 2024 Kentucky Derby following Sierra Leone's victory Saturday in the Risen Star at Fair Grounds.

Sierra Leone rallied down the center of the track and caught Track Phantom at the wire to win Saturday’s $400,000, Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

Sierra Leone gained 50 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby, virtually clinching a spot in the May 4 Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, Sierra Leone covered the 1 1/8 miles on a sloppy track in 1:52.13 and paid $7.40 to win as the 5-2 favorite.

Track Phantom, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario, took the lead out of the gate and set the fractions of 24.32 seconds for the quarter-mile, 49.67 seconds for the half-mile and 1:14.74 for three-quarters.

But Gaffalione had the most horse off the turn, moving Sierra Leone toward the middle of the track and catching Track Phantom in the final strides.

Owned by Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Brook Smith and Peter Brant, Sierra Leone was purchased for $2.3 million at the 2022 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Select Yearling Sale. Of the 346 horses nominated to the Triple Crown, Sierra Leone is the highest-priced.

Sierra Leone improved to 2-1-0 in three career starts. He entered off a second-place finish behind Dornoch in the Grade 2 Remsen on Dec. 2 at Aqueduct.

