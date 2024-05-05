Kentucky Derby payouts and final odds for Mystik Dan's win at Churchill Downs

Mystik Dan eked out a win Saturday in the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in a photo finish, with Sierra Leone finishing second and Forever Young taking third.

Mystik Dan was ridden by Brian J. Hernandez Jr. and trained by Kenny McPeek. The horse was bred in Kentucky and is owned by Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing, LLC (Brent Gasaway and Daniel Hamby).

McPeek is the first trainer since 1952 to have the winning horse in both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

Here's a quick look at the payouts from the 150th Run for the Roses:

Mystik Dan

(Based on a $2 bet)

Win: $39.22

Place: $16.32

Show: $10

Sierra Leone

(Based on a $2 bet)

Place: $6.54

Show: $4.64

Forever Young

(Based on a $2 bet)

Show: $5.58

Payouts on the finishing combos

Exacta: $258.56 ($2 bet)

Trifecta: $556.92 ($.50 bet)

Superfecta: $8,254.07 ($1 bet)

Top 5 Kentucky Derby winners' payouts

Winner: $3.1 million

2nd: $1 million

3rd: $500,000

4th: $250,000

5th: $150,000

