Brown: With Kentucky Oaks win, Kenny McPeek can add his name to history during Derby 150

Maybe now is the time. No trainer has had the winning horse in both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby since Ben Jones accomplished the feat in 1952.

Kenny McPeek will get a chance to join Jones on Saturday after his filly Thorpedo Anna defied the sloppy track covering 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.83 to capture the $1.5 million Oaks at Churchill Downs. McPeek was one of seven trainers — including Chad Brown, Brad Cox, Todd Pletcher, Steve Asmussen, D. Wayne Lukas, and Bill Mott — with entrants in both the Oaks and Derby.

Now he’ll need Mystik Dan to win the 150th Run for the Roses to etch his name in history.

Just the fact that the narrative is back on the competition itself is a victory for the horse racing industry. This time last year, a cluster of horse deaths at Churchill Downs, some of which never had a conclusive answer to why they died, cast a pall over Pretty Mischievous and Mage wins in the 2023 Oaks and Derby, respectively.

And since the COVID-19 pandemic, frankly, it seems like every year there’s just been some distraction that has taken the focus away.

A quick timeline includes: The establishment of the Horseracing Integrity Safety Authority (HISA) from governing the sport and battle to discredit it with lawsuits declaring it unconstitutional picked up in 2022. Medina Spirit’s disqualification for a failed drug test in 2021 to the pandemic forcing the move of the First Saturday in May 2020 to the first Saturday in September.

For the moment, maybe just for the weekend, it feels like horse racing is back. And McPeek chasing history in the Derby can help secure that.

This column will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Rare Kentucky Derby, Oaks 2024 sweep possible for trainer Kenny McPeek