Kentucky Derby betting preview: How to find value around heavy favorite Tiz The Law

This Saturday marks the running of the 146th Kentucky Derby. Like everything else in the COVID-19 era, schedules have been rearranged; sacrifices, concessions, and adjustments have been made; and new traditions have been born. Normally, the "Run for the Roses" occurs on the first weekend in May; now it is the first weekend in September. Normally, the race is the first in the Triple Crown series; now it is the second. However, one aspect that remains intact from 146 years of tradition is the depth and competitiveness of the field, accompanied by the potential to cash some juicy tickets ... just not at the window this year.

Unfortunately, there’s more news on the Derby attrition front. Things started earlier this week with Art Collector pulling out over a foot injury. Late Thursday night, it was announced that King Guillermo will also be missing the Derby because of a fever. Before pulling out, King Guillermo had started gaining momentum as a popular upset pick.

Nevertheless, the 17-horse field is still stacked with long shots offering the potential for a great payday. Of the 17 runners, only three are under double-figure odds to win. Conveniently, all three of these runners have been placed alongside each other on outside posts. The group is led by overwhelming favorite No. 17 Tiz The Law (1-1). Tiz The Law is coming off a string of both statistically and aesthetically impressive victories, most recently capped by a dominating performance in the Aug. 8 Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. This Barclay Tagg-trained colt also took down the first leg of the Triple Crown Series on June 20 with his Belmont Stakes win.

In a race like the Kentucky Derby where the field of runners is so massive and talented, the margin for error is razor-thin. Subsequently, the threat of poor placement puts the onus on runners and jockeys to get in the mix and be forwardly placed early. That’s what makes natural speed talent so valuable in these instances. Take the top favorites Tiz The Law and No. 16 Honor A.P., for example. Both these runners would be considered stalkers (horses that intentionally maintain a position slightly behind the leaders, then push for the lead down the stretch). However, their exceptional speed makes them arguably the two fastest in the field. As a result, with clean trips, the two will likely get to the front early with little exertion and still have a lot left in the tank for their respective stretch runs, thus forcing the rest of the field to play catch-up the whole trip.

Kentucky Derby entry Tiz The Law runs during a workout at Churchill Downs on Friday morning in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The favorites

No. 17 Tiz the Law (1-1): The only law Tiz The Law lives by is that he wins. He’s won six of his last seven races, going 4-for-4 in 2020 with each performance more impressive than the last. In the Travers Stakes, Tiz The Law showed another level of dominance with his eye-popping 109 speed figure, by far his best to this point. Jockey Manny Franco executed a perfectly time stalking trip, very much on-brand for Tiz The Law. As the prohibitive favorite here, Tiz The Law is now eyeing immortality in becoming the 14th horse to win the Triple Crown, and given his prowess and sharp form heading into Saturday, you'll be hard-pressed to find a legitimate cause to doubt the possibility.

The only knock against TIz The Law, through no fault of his own, is the considerable step up in competition he will be facing Saturday. He hasn’t faced speed that is comparable to his own, let alone from multiple foes in the same race. The potential adversity that can present itself in a field of this size is also a wild-card factor to consider.

Sandwiching Tiz The Law are the second and third favorites, No. 16 Honor A.P. (8-1) directly to his inside, and No. 18 Authentic (9-1) to the outside. Both runners are more than game and given that all three runners have exceptional natural speed, they will likely look to push Tiz The Law from the onset.

