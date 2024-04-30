Kentucky Derby 2024 has its first scratch. See who’s out, and who’s now in the field.

It’s only Tuesday afternoon, but we already have a scratch for Saturday’s 150th edition of the Kentucky Derby.

Encino — trained by Brad Cox and drawn into post position 9 — won’t run in Derby 150.

With Encino scratching out of the race, Epic Ride — trained by John Ennis — will move into the 20-horse field as a result of being the first horse on the also-eligible list.

Encino worked at Churchill Downs on Tuesday morning before being scratched from the race by Cox later in the day. According to a Kentucky Derby news release, Encino was “off” after going through the training.

Encino had moved into the Derby field by winning the final qualifying points race for the Derby, the Grade 3 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, on April 13. By winning that race, Encino boosted his Derby qualifying points total to 40.

This initially had Encino on the outside looking in for the Derby. But after No More Time was injured during a workout in Florida, Encino moved into the Derby picture.

“Ultimately (a potential Kentucky Derby start) will be up to the Godolphin (ownership) team — Dan Pride, Michael Banahan, Sheikh Mohammed — and if it’s something they want to do, we’ll prepare him,” Cox said on April 13 at Keeneland after the Lexington Stakes. “We’ll ship him over to Churchill (Downs) in a few days regardless. I’ll tell you it will either be the Derby or the Preakness.”

During Saturday night’s post position draw, Encino was given post position 9 and assigned 20-1 morning line odds for the Derby.

The horse is 3-1-0 in four career starts. Prior to the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, all three of Encino’s races came on the synthetic surface at Turfway Park in Florence.

Encino won the John Battaglia Memorial Stakes, another Derby prep race, in March at Turfway Park.

Axel Concepcion was to be aboard Encino for the Derby.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Encino ran at Churchill Downs on Tuesday morning before trainer Brad Cox scratched him from consideration in the afternoon.

What to know about new Kentucky Derby horse Epic Ride?

Only two horses were on the also-eligible list for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

The first of those horses, Epic Ride, is now into the Derby field as a result of Encino’s scratch.

Trained by John Ennis, Epic Ride is 2-2-1 in five career starts. Most recently he finished third at Keeneland in the Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.

Prior to that start, all four of Epic Ride’s previous races had also come on the synthetic surface at Turfway Park, including a second-place finish behind Encino in the aforementioned John Battaglia Memorial Stakes.

Epic Ride, who accrued 35 Derby qualification points, has morning line odds of 50-1 to win the Derby. Adam Beschizza will be Epic Ride’s jockey.

According to Ennis, Epic Ride will continue his normal training routine, in addition to having some gate and paddock schooling. Epic Ride jogged a mile at Churchill Downs on Tuesday morning.

Epic Ride was purchased by his owners, Welch Racing LLC., for $160,000 at the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Only one horse — Mugatu — is left on the also-eligible list to potentially move into the Derby field. It would only take one more scratch for Mugatu, trained by Jeff Engler, to move into the Derby field.

Mugatu is also listed with morning line odds of 50-1 to win the Derby. Joe Talamo would be Mugatu’s jockey.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Epic Ride, who worked at Churchill Downs on Tuesday morning, made it into the 20-horse field when Encino was scratched from the race Tuesday afternoon.

Post positions drawn for Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks. See the full fields with odds.

Trainer Larry Demeritte made it to Kentucky Derby 150. It’s a first for his home country.

Sweltering heat? Rain? What does the forecast have in store for 150th Kentucky Derby

After last year’s heartbreak, Mike Repole is back in same spot for Kentucky Derby 150

Here’s who owns every 2024 Kentucky Derby horse and how they amassed their fortunes.

Despite problematic post positions, this Kentucky Derby could be a two-horse race

Inside look: The view from a $16,000 seat on Derby Day at Churchill Downs’ new paddock

Kentucky Derby party tips, best recipes: Mint julep cocktails, pie and more

The 2024 Kentucky Derby field includes the sons of Derby winners, other top stallions

At 150 years, the Kentucky Derby is older than ... almost everything. Its place in history.

The best (and worst) moments that made the Kentucky Derby the holy grail of horse racing

Where 2024’s Kentucky Derby contenders were born and how they made it to Churchill Downs

Where 2024’s Kentucky Derby contenders were born and how they made it to Churchill Downs

Six women jockeys have ridden in the Kentucky Derby. She wants to be the seventh.

Where to watch, how to follow the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby