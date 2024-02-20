Kentucky basketball NCAA Tournament projections improve after upset win at Auburn

LEXINGTON — After winning both its games last week, Kentucky's projected NCAA Tournament seeding is trending upward. Ever so slightly.

On Feb. 12, Bracket Matrix had the Wildcats' predicted average seed as 6.53. Then UK went out and beat Ole Miss (at home) and Auburn (on the road). As a result, in Bracket Matrix's newest projections that published Monday, Kentucky's average seed now is 5.91 (out of 98 total brackets).

Entering Tuesday, the Wildcats' NET ranking is 21, a four-spot rise in the past week. The victory over the Tigers doesn't hurt in that regard — it marked Kentucky's first Quad 1 win in more than a month, with John Calipari's club now 3-6 in such contests this season. (Quad 1 games are one of the most important metrics for potential NCAA Tournament teams when the selection committee begins filling out the bracket on Selection Sunday.)

Bracketologists.com, which relies solely upon the NET rankings to create its bracket, projected the Wildcats as a 6-seed as of Monday. BracketWAG.com, which updated its bracket after Monday's games wrapped up, slotted Kentucky as the No. 5 seed in the East Region, where it would face 12-seed Samford in the first round in Spokane, Washington. Bracketville, which released its new projections Tuesday morning, also predicted UK would head to Spokane, but as the No. 5 seed in the West Region, taking on No. 12 seed Grand Canyon in the first round.

Here's a look at Kentucky's NCAA Tournament résumé as of Tuesday morning, as well as projections from a variety of national outlets:

Kentucky tournament resume and NET ranking

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Kentucky Wildcats lead Auburn Tigers 39-29 at halftime.

NET ranking: 21

KenPom ranking: 21

Quad 1 record: 3-6

Quad 2 record: 2-0

Quad 3 record: 7-1

Quad 4 record: 6-0

ESPN NCAA Tournament projections for Kentucky basketball

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his new bracket Tuesday morning. He placed UK as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region. He also has UK making the cross-country trip to Spokane to square off with 12th-seeded South Florida in the first round.

Kentucky basketball in CBS sports bracketology

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari shake hands before the game as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

CBS Sports writer Jerry Palm released his latest update Tuesday morning. He placed Kentucky as the 6-seed in the West Region, booking a trip to Brooklyn, New York, in the first round. Palm has UK facing the winner of a First Four game between two 11-seeds: Nebraska and Utah.

UK basketball bracketology from USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY's Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus combined for a bracket for the network, which was released Tuesday morning. Like BracketWAG.com's projection, USA TODAY has UK as the 5-seed versus No. 12 seed Samford in Spokane. The only difference is USA TODAY slotted Kentucky in the South Region.

What's next for Kentucky basketball

Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) chases a loose ball as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Kentucky Wildcats lead Auburn Tigers 39-29 at halftime.

UK has another split home-and-away schedule this week, with a road game followed by a contest at Rupp Arena.

It begins Wedneday night, when Kentucky travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on LSU. The Tigers are No. 88 in the NET rankings, which would make Wednesday a Quad 2 matchup for the Wildcats. LSU is fresh off an upset win at South Carolina.

Kentucky's home outing Saturday afternoon is a mammoth one: Alabama, first place in the SEC with a 10-2 record in league games entering Tuesday, comes to town. The Crimson Tide is No. 5 in the NET rankings, giving the Wildcats another shot at a Quad 1 victory.

It also is an opportunity for revenge: Alabama annihilated Kentucky in the most recent meeting in the series. The Crimson Tide rolled to a 78-52 victory last season at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It was Kentucky's most lopsided loss to Alabama in 157 matchups.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball bracketology 2024: NCAA Tournament projections, UK