Kentucky basketball's second-half defensive collapse costly in one-point road loss to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — So much for defensive progress.

After consecutive stout efforts defensively in wins over Ole Miss and Auburn, respectively, it appeared Kentucky basketball would add another effort to that tally Wednesday, allowing only 27 first-half points to LSU.

The Tigers matched that number less than 10 minutes into the second half. And with it, what had once been a 15-point lead for the Wildcats evaporated.

No. 17 Kentucky couldn’t overcome the errors, as its defensive collapse in the final 20 minutes led to a 75-74 loss at the Pete Maravich Center.

And it came in the most painful way possible: UK freshman Rob Dillingham sank a go-ahead basket to put the visitors ahead, 74-73, in the waning seconds. But LSU responded on the game’s final possession, as forward Tyrell Ward scored on a putback as time expired to give the hosts a dramatic 75-74 victory.

The Tigers had multiple lengthy scoring droughts in the opening 20 minutes, finishing the first half shooting 39.1% (9 for 23) from the field, making 4 of 11 (36.4%) 3-point attempts. The hosts flipped the script in the second half, exploding for 48 points and connecting on 48.5% (16 of 33) of their shots to stun coach John Calipari and the Wildcats (18-8, 8-5 SEC).

The loss spoiled a notable night for UK’s star senior guard, Antonio Reeves. A Chicago native, Reeves poured in a game-high 25 points, which helped him become the 62nd player in the Wildcats’ illustrious history to join the 1,000-point club. (He already had been honored earlier this season for reaching 2,000 points as a collegian after scoring 1,195 in three seasons at Illinois State.)

But for all his excellence on offense Wednesday, another lackluster effort from the Wildcats’ defense became the story.

The Tigers (14-12, 6-7) had a trio of double-digit scorers, led by Ward’s 17 — including the most important two of the night — while Jalen Reed and Jordan Wright had 13 apiece. It was LSU’s second straight game knocking off a ranked foe: It toppled then-No. 11 South Carolina on the road last week.

With its own two-game road swing over, Kentucky returns home Saturday for its first contest at Rupp Arena since Feb. 13, when it beat Ole Miss 75-63. Saturday’s foe is SEC leader Alabama — now 11-2 in league play after escaping with a 98-93 home win over Florida in overtime Wednesday night.

The Crimson Tide crushed the Wildcats in their most recent meeting, which came last season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. UK suffered its most lopsided loss in the history of the series, falling by 26 points (78-52) at Coleman Coliseum.

Saturday’s game is slated to tip off at 4 p.m.

CBS will carry the national television broadcast.

This story will be updated.

