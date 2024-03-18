Kentucky basketball March Madness predictions?: Clark Kellogg has Wildcats in Final Four

Clark Kellogg still believes in Kentucky basketball's postseason prowess, despite the Wildcats' early exit in the SEC Tournament.

The CBS analyst has Kentucky (23-9) among his Final Four teams in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. He predicted Kentucky, Purdue, North Carolina and Connecticut would be the four left standing April 6 when the March Madness bracket concludes at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"I like Purdue and UConn in the final and the Huskies to repeat," Clark said during CBS' broadcast of the its selection show.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) passes the ball past Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) and Texas A&M Aggies guard Jace Carter (0) during their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024.

ESPN analyst Jay Williams also had Kentucky reaching the Final Four but predicted the Wildcats to lose to Tennessee in the national semifinal round.

Kentucky is the No. 3 seed in the South Region and will face 14-seed Oakland on Thursday in Pittsburgh. The Wildcats are coming off a loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament last Friday. The Wildcats' defense struggled as A&M's Wade Taylor IV went off for 32 points in a 97-87 win.

Coach John Calipari's team could face N.C. State in the second round of March Madness. The Wolfpack has been rolling, winning five games in five days during the ACC Tournament to capture the conference title. Boise State, Colorado, Western Kentucky, Marquette and SEC rival Florida could be waiting in the Sweet 16.

No. 1-seed Houston, 4-seed Duke and 5-seed Wisconsin could be potential Elite Eight matchups if Kentucky advances.

Kentucky had won five straight prior to its game against the Aggies that included an 85-81 win over Tennessee, March 9. But defensively, the Wildcats have struggled through much of the season, giving up an average of 79.1 points.

Kentucky has eight national championships and 17 Final Four appearances. Calipari led the Wildcats to the Final Four in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

