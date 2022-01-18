Kendrick Nunn’s debut with Lakers delayed after injury setback

Sanjesh Singh
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Lakers received unfortunate news regarding the status of Kendrick Nunn.

Nunn, who has been ramping up his activity as part of his return from the bone bruise, had a setback, delaying his debut with the Lakers even further. Nunn has not played since the preseason, and L.A. had signed him to a two-year deal this summer worth the full mid-level exception of $10 million.

Head coach Frank Vogel revealed prior to Monday’s contest against the Utah Jazz that Nunn’s knee, where the bone bruise occurred, did not respond well after doing more intense workouts to prepare his body for the speed of the NBA (h/t: @MikeTrudell of Spectrum SportsNet):

Nunn was expected to help the Lakers’ offense with his secondary scoring and creating ability, including his 3-point shooting. However, Vogel did not provide a timetable for when Nunn could return.

