Kelly: A deep dive into the Miami Dolphins’ offensive depth chart | Opinion

The Miami Dolphins started 2023 red hot but fizzled as the season began to close, losing an AFC East division showdown game at home to the Buffalo Bills 21-14, and then flaming out in the postseason with a 26-7 Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While injuries factored into Miami’s late-season collapse, there are concerns about whether the Dolphins offense is built for playoff football, which generally more physical.

After losing a caravan of starters because of free agency, and purging the roster to get under the salary cap, the Dolphins patched the roster as much as they could in free agency, which includes this week’s signing of former Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the 2024 NFL Draft, where Miami landed five players universally viewed as top 150 talents.

Let’s evaluate the team Miami’s taking into the OTA field work in the coming weeks with a deep dive into the offensive and defensive roster.

QUARTERBACKS (4)

▪ On the roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Gavin Hardison (R)

▪ Analysis: Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards (4,624) and had a 101.1 passer rating (ranked fifth) last season, which earned him the AFC starting spot in the Pro Bowl. Tagovailoa is slated to play on his fifth-year option, which guarantees him $23.2 million, but the Dolphins are expected to offer him a multiyear deal. However, both sides haven’t gotten it done yet, and there’s a reason, and that’s his price point per season. When the deal happens, it will likely change the team’s finances in a season or two, forcing Miami to become more fiscally responsible with the team’s spending. White and Thompson are decent backups, but neither has proven he could lead a team to the playoffs if forced to start more than a handful of games.

RUNNING BACKS (6)

▪ On the roster: Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane, Jaylen Wright (R), Jeff Wilson Jr., Chris Brooks, Salvon Ahmed

▪ Analysis: Mostert had the best season in his nine-year career, rushing for 1,012 yards and scoring a franchise-record 21 touchdowns in 15 games played. But the 31-year-old was unable to finish yet another NFL season because of injuries. While Mostert remains a team leader, don’t be surprised if the backfield is handed to Achane, who set an NFL record for highest yards per carry average (7.8) for a back with a minimum of 100 carries, and was named to the All-Rookie team. Wilson sparingly contributed last season, so the fact he restructured his contract to return isn’t surprising. Neither is the re-signing of Ahmed, who began last season as the No. 2 back on the team, or the selection of Wright, who averaged 6.2 yard per carry at Tennessee, who Miami traded into the fourth round to select.

RECEIVERS (12)

▪ On the roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Malik Williams (R), Tahj Williams (R), Erik Ezukanma, Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz, Matthew Sexton, Je’Quan Burton (R)

▪ Free agent: Robbie Chosen

▪ Analysis: Hill and Waddle produced 2,813 receiving yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 191 catches, and that’s despite collectively missing four games, and each being slowed by ankle injuries in the final month of the season. This week’s signing of Beckham, who contributed 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the 35 receptions he pulled down for the Baltimore Ravens in 16 games, gives Miami one of the best NFL trios if all can stay healthy. Ezukanma has the size and talent to become a factor, but the 2022 fourth-round pick been injured and hasn’t figured out Miami’s offense in two seasons. The clock is ticking on his NFL career. Berrios and Cracraft each returned by signing one-year deals for close to the NFL minimum, but they’ll likely be competing with Malik Washington, Miami’s 2024 sixth-round pick, and Tajh Washington, the 2024 seventh-round pick, for playing time, and possible roster spots.

TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (7)

▪ On the roster: Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, Julian Hill, Jody Fortson, Tanner Conner, Fullback Alec Ingold, Hayden Rucci (R)

▪ Free agent: Tyler Kroft

▪ Analysis: The Dolphins signed Smith, a former Florida International standout, to a two-year deal reportedly worth $10 million hoping that he could remain one of the top run after catch yardage producers at his position. Smith’s skillset and speed could make him a dynamic slot weapon as an H-back. He’s scored 21 touchdowns in seven seasons. Smythe finished third on the team in receptions, pulling in 35 catches for 366 yards, and Julian Hill was a pleasant surprise as a rookie, playing 343 offensive snaps in Miami’s two-tight end package. The Dolphins are excited about Julian Hill’s upside and potential, but that didn’t stop the team from adding Fortson, who has spent the past five seasons learning from Travis Kelce in Kansas City. This former college receiver could become a red zone weapon for Miami, much like he was in Kansas City when healthy.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (16)

▪ On the roster: OT Terron Armstead, OT Austin Jackson, C Aaron Brewer, OG Isaiah Wynn, OG/C Liam Eichenberg, OG Robert Jones, OT Kendall Lamm, OT Patrick Paul (R), OT/OG Jack Driscoll, OG Lester Cotton, OT Kion Smith, OT Ryan Hayes, OG/C Chasen Hines, OT Bayron Matos, C Andrew Meyer, OG Matthew Jones (R).

▪ Free agents: Connor Williams and Jonotthan Harrison.

▪ Analysis: The Dolphins were forced to use 12 different starting combinations of offensive linemen because of injuries every one of the day-one starters were plagued with, and finished the season with three backups in all of the starting interior spots. But Miami still delivered one of the best offensive line performances in the NFL, paving the way for the NFL’s top-ranked offense in yardage (401.3) per game. Miami was sixth in rushing yards (135.8), first in yards per carry (5.1), and tied for fourth best in sacks allowed, and first in fewest quarterback hits allowed. Miami began the process of rebuilding the line by replacing Williams, who sustained a career-threatening ACL injury and might possibly retire, with Brewer, an athletic lineman who fits the wide zone scheme, Miami also re-signed Isaiah Wynn, who started half the season at left guard, and Jones. The Dolphins added Driscoll, who will likely compete with Eichenberg for the starting right guard spot vacated when Robert Hunt signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Paul was drafted to serve as Armstead’s understudy, and there’s a chance he could unseat Lamm for the swing tackle role if he’s a fast learner.