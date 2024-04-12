Kellen Mond agrees to terms with Saints

When Kellen Mond worked out for the 49ers earlier this week, he mentioned being familiar with San Francisco’s offense because Klint Kubiak was his offensive coordinator in his rookie year with Minnesota.

As it turns out, Mond won't be in the Bay Area to start the offseason program. But he will get reunited with Kubiak.

The Saints announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms with Mond.

A Vikings third-round pick in 2021, Mond was waived at the start of the regular season in 2022. The Browns claimed him and he spent that season with the club. After Cleveland let him go last August, he eventually signed with Indianapolis' practice squad.

Mond has appeared in just one regular-season game, back in 2021. He completed 2-of-3 passes for 5 yards.

Mond joins a group of QBs that includes Derek Carr, Nathan Peterman, and Jake Haener. New Orleans also lists Taysom Hill as a quarterback.