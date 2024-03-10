Kel'el Ware carries IU basketball past MSU for fourth-straight win to end regular season

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana made it four wins in a row to end the regular season with a last-minute 65-64 victory over Michigan State on Sunday. Here are three reasons why:

Hot start, cold finish

The Hoosiers burst from the gate on top on senior day. Playing harder and faster on both ends, they hit four of their first five 3s and opened a lead at one point as wide as 24-7.

Michigan State (18-13, 10-10) held firm, though. IU’s best creative force, Trey Galloway headed to the locker room midway through the half. The Hoosiers lost their way at that end of the floor as a result. Indiana had scored 20 points in less than seven minutes when he exited, and managed just 14 points the rest of the period.

The Spartans patiently chewed into that lead, eventually cutting to within five points at the break. Nine turnovers will have been a key talking point for Mike Woodson in the locker room.

Dominant Kel'el Ware

Kel’el Ware’s impressive run continued through the regular-season finale Sunday.

The Oregon transfer scored and defended like the first-round talent he’s increasingly being cast nationally. He scored at the rim, in the midrange and from behind the arc, and cleared the boards like no one else on the floor.

Indiana struggled to get ahold of Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (30 points) in the second half. The Spartans responded by fighting tooth and nail just to limit Ware’s touches.

He finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds, battling the Hoosiers back into the game after a Michigan State surge either side of halftime.

Hoosiers grit one out

In what might have been the Hoosiers' (18-13, 10-10) best performance of the season, all things considered, IU ground out the possessions it needed, especially defensively, to secure a senior-day win and finish the regular-season on a four-game win streak.

Ware kept pouring in points. Xavier Johnson and Mackenzie Mgbako sandwiched a pair of 3s to get some needed momentum and Indiana just outfought Michigan State defensively over the final five minutes.

The Hoosiers finish their season dead .500 in Big Ten play, guaranteed either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed to begin Big Ten tournament play next week in Minneapolis.

Indiana stats vs. Michigan State

MICHIGAN ST. (18-13): Booker 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 3-12 1-1 7, Akins 4-12 0-0 10, Hoggard 4-9 0-0 10, T.Walker 11-21 4-4 30, Cooper 1-3 1-2 3, Holloman 1-4 0-0 2, Kohler 0-1 0-0 0, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 2, Carr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 6-7 64.

INDIANA (18-13): Mgbako 5-13 0-0 13, Reneau 6-14 4-6 16, Ware 13-19 1-6 28, Cupps 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 2-2 0-0 5, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Leal 0-4 0-0 0, A.Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 5-12 65.

Halftime—Indiana 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 8-25 (T.Walker 4-8, Hoggard 2-3, Akins 2-9, Booker 0-1, Hall 0-2, Holloman 0-2), Indiana 6-17 (Mgbako 3-9, Galloway 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Ware 1-2, Cupps 0-1, Leal 0-1, Reneau 0-1). Rebounds_Michigan St. 29 (Hall, Cooper 7), Indiana 34 (Ware 12). Assists_Michigan St. 15 (Hoggard 6), Indiana 18 (Reneau 5). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 14, Indiana 11.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 3 reasons why IU basketball beat Michigan State to end regular season