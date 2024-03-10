Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway to take part in Indiana basketball's senior day

UPDATE:

They're coming back.

***

The question of whether Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway will be participating in IU basketball's senior day has been answered.

Both will take part in the festivities after Sunday's game vs. Michigan State, per a post via the Indiana men's basketball team's X account. The post confirmed four players would be included: Galloway, Leal, Xavier Johnson and Anthony Walker.

Galloway and Leal each have an extra year of eligibility if they choose to use it. That could be at IU or they could enter the transfer portal. Walker and Johnson have exhausted their eligibility.

Earlier in the week, IU coach Mike Woodson said he was unsure if Galloway and Leal would be included. Leal attended Bloomington South while Galloway went to Culver Academy.

The Hoosiers host Michigan State at 4:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball: Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal will be part of senior day