Kelce and Swift together at Eagles-Bucs Monday night game

One day wasn’t enough for people with the last names of Kelce and Swift.

The surnames were united again Monday as the Philadelphia Eagles played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This time, though, it wasn’t Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Rather it was the brother of the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Jason Kelce of the Eagles, near Philadelphia running back D’Andre Swift during warmups.

It hits different pic.twitter.com/EWD5zUrWVY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2023

One can be sure D’Andre Swift was following Jason Kelce’s blocking during the NFC game.

How much did Sunday’s attention do for Travis Kelce? Check these numbers:

Travis Kelce has had a busy 24 hours: • 7 catches for 69 yards and a TD

• Gained 300,000+ social media followers

• +400% increase in merchandise sales

• Top 5 selling jersey in the NFL That’s the Taylor Swift effect 🤯 pic.twitter.com/s8rT7kzJTL — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 25, 2023

