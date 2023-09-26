Advertisement

Kelce and Swift together at Eagles-Bucs Monday night game

Barry Werner
·1 min read

One day wasn’t enough for people with the last names of Kelce and Swift.

The surnames were united again Monday as the Philadelphia Eagles played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This time, though, it wasn’t Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Rather it was the brother of the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Jason Kelce of the Eagles, near Philadelphia running back D’Andre Swift during warmups.

One can be sure D’Andre Swift was following Jason Kelce’s blocking during the NFC game.

How much did Sunday’s attention do for Travis Kelce? Check these numbers:

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire