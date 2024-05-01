KC Royals’ TV broadcasts no longer available on Comcast/Xfinity. Here’s the story

The Kansas City Royals are off to their best start in several years, but some viewers will be missing out on broadcasts starting with Wednesday’s game at Toronto.

Comcast has dropped Bally regional sports networks in a carriage dispute with Diamond Sports Group. Subscribers to Comcast-owned Xfinity can no longer watch teams carried on Bally channels, including the Royals.

The Royals are one of 12 MLB teams carried by Diamond under the Bally banner. Diamond has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings since filing for protection in March 2023.

Diamond’s suggestion to Royals-seeking customers: Access the networks through subscriptions to Fubo, DirecTV, DirecTV STREAM or through Bally Sports+.

Comcast and Diamond Sports Group offered dueling statements, playing the blame game.

Comcast: “We have been very flexible with Diamond Sports Group for months as they work through their bankruptcy proceedings, providing them with an extension on the Bally Sports Regional Networks last fall and a unilateral right to extend the term for another year, which they opted to not exercise. We’d like to continue carrying their networks, but they have declined multiple offers and now we no longer have the rights to this programming. We will proactively credit our customers for the costs associated with them — most will automatically receive $8 to $10 per month in credits.”

Diamond Sports: “It’s disappointing that Comcast rejected a proposed extension that would have kept our channels on the air and that Comcast instead pulled the signals, preventing fans from watching their favorite local teams. Comcast has refused to engage in substantive discussions despite Diamond offering terms similar to those reached with much larger distributors of ours. We are a fans-first company and will continue to seek an agreement with Comcast to restore broadcasts, and at this critical juncture for Diamond, we hope that Comcast will recognize the important and mutually beneficial role Diamond and RSNs play in the media ecosystem.”