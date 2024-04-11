KC Royals’ radio broadcast includes new voice for weekend series (a familiar one)

Kansas City Royals fans will hear a new voice on the radio broadcast this weekend.

For Kansas State followers, however, it will be a familiar one.

Wyatt Thompson, the Wildcats’ play-by-play man for football and men’s basketball, will be in the booth for the Royals’ three-game series at the New York Mets starting Friday.

It will be Thompson’s first time calling major-league games. He was on observation duty at Thursday’s homestand finale against the Houston Astros.

“Baseball was my first sports love,” said Thompson, who has called baseball games at K-State. “I could hardly put into words how exciting it is.”

Thompson, a member of the Kansas Broadcasting Hall of Fame, will be filling in for Jake Eisenberg, who will be attending a family wedding.