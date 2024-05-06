KC Mavericks split first 2 games of Round 2 ECHL playoff series: schedule, scores

It was hard to tell that the Kansas City Mavericks had a 12-day layoff between playoff series.

Kansas City shook off any rust and got out to an early lead in the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

After sweeping Tulsa in Round 1, The Mavericks met the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday in front of a packed Cable Dahmer Arena for Game 1 of the Mountain Division Finals.

David Cotton and Jacob Hayhurst scored two goals apiece and Cale Morris turned in another dominating performance in goal, stopping 24 of 26 shots as the Mavericks won 4-2.

Saturday’s win was Kansas City’s fifth consecutive postseason victory. Including the regular season, the Mavericks have now won 15 of their last 17 games.

Cable Dahmer Arena was rocking on Saturday night. A sellout crowd of nearly 5,900 provided the best and loudest environment of the season that helped the Mavericks to a 1-0 series lead.

They did not have long to celebrate, however, as Game 2 followed Sunday afternoon. And Idaho took Game 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena 3-2. KC held a 2-1 lead entering the third period, but two Idaho goals were the difference.

Games 3-5 are in Idaho on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back in Kansas City on May 14 and 15.

Road games are not such a daunting task for the Mavericks. The team set an ECHL record for road wins in a season this year, winning 29 of 36 games away from Kansas City.

ANOTHER PACKED BARN

The Mavericks are averaging nearly 4,600 fans per game at Cable Dahmer Arena this postseason, nearly 1,000 more per game than during the regular season.

During their two-game weekend set against Idaho, more than 10,000 rowdy hockey fans packed into Cable Dahmer Arena.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Here’s a look at the Mavericks’ remaining Mountain Division Finals schedule (all times Central):

Game 3: Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. at Idaho

Game 4: Friday, 8:10 p.m. at Idaho

Game 5: Saturday, 4:10 p.m. at Idaho

Game 6*: Tuesday, May 14, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 15, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

Tickets to potential Games 6 and 7 in Independence are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets.