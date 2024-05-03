KC Current to host watch party at CPKC Stadium vs Houston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The undefeated Kansas City Current are keeping their home fans occupied during their road trip.

The Current hit the road to face the Houston Dash on Sunday and will host their first-ever watch party at CPKC Stadium for the noon kickoff.

PA Announcer Nate Herron will host the Cinco De Mayo-themed event with a DJ performance, Boulevard sampling of their Fling Paloma and Southwest Blvd. lager.

The watch party is open to all fans with tickets priced at $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Premium Tickets go for $50 and include access to Pitch Club, a Cinco de Mayo lunch, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Current are at the top of the NWSL standings with a 5-0-1 record and have scored the most goals in the league.

After Sunday’s match, KC continues their road trip to their first midweek match of the season against Seattle Reign FC on Wednesday at 9 p.m. before coming home to host the North Carolina Courage on Sunday, May 12 at 5 p.m.

