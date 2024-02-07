Kayla Harrison ahead of UFC 300: Holly Holm ‘the toughest fight in the division for me’

Kayla Harrison sees Holly Holm as the sternest test in the UFC bantamweight division.

Harrison (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) makes her 135-pound debut against former champion Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) on April 13 at UFC 300 in Las Vegas. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champion is happy to be making her UFC debut on a historic event.

“To be going to the Olympics of MMA on UFC 300 against Holly Holm, a legend in the sport, I’m so excited, I’m so amped,” Harrison told TMZ. “This is the sh*t that gets me going, and yeah, I’m ready.”

With a combat sports resume filled with incredible accomplishments, Harrison would love to cap off her storied athletic career with a UFC title. She knows she has her hands full against Holm, who holds two wins over current UFC bantamweight title holder Raquel Pennington, and a legendary head-kick knockout of Ronda Rousey, among other career highlights.

“There’s one last mountain to climb, and that’s UFC gold,” Harrison said. “That’s what I’m coming for. That’s what my goal is. Holly Holm is a step to that. … I think that Holly is the toughest fight in the division for me. First of all, her boxing pedigree. Her record – she’s fought all of the best girls.

“She’s always in the mix, she’s always at the top, she’s been around the sport for a long time, she’s a super veteran, she knows what she’s doing, she’s a former champion, and she’s an MMA fighter. Her grappling has gotten a lot better. You know her footwork is top notch. Her fight IQ is through the roof. She is f*cking good. She’s one of the greats.”

