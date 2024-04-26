Karine Silva explains how fast UFC rise was actually deceivingly long

LAS VEGAS – Karine Silva has heard the praise.

Even though the narratives are largely complementary, Silva (17-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) admits her run toward UFC notoriety isn’t as quick and effortless as it may seem.

“It wasn’t quick, guys. It wasn’t fast,” Silva told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a UFC on ESPN 55 pre-fight news conference. “It was actually the work of 12 years. When I say ‘our’ work, what I mean by ‘our,’ is our team. It’s the people. We have taken one day at a time, but it’s taken a long time. It was not quick.”

Since a UFC ticket-punching performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, Silva has defeated Poliana Botelho, Ketlen Souza, and Maryna Moroz with first-round submissions. The results of a decade-plus of hard work have felt rewarding.

“It’s been wonderful,” Silva said. “The only thing that’s changed has been the frequency of training has increased. The intensity of training has increased. The routine changed but my life has been the same.”

At Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 55 (ESPN, ESPN+) at the UFC Apex, Silva battles seasoned veteran Ariane Lipski (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC), who is on a three-fight winning streak. Nicknamed “The Queen of Violence,” Lipski has finishing abilities herself. Regardless, Silva is confident Lipski won’t hinder her trajectory.

“I think the fight is going to happen the way it’s going to happen whether it’s going to be in the first, second, or third round,” Silva said. “What I believe in is my win.”

