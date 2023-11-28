Kansas State football senior quarterback Will Howard enters transfer portal, won't return

MANHATTAN — As Will Howard left the field at the end of Kansas State football's regular-season finale Saturday night, he stopped and turned around for one last look inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium before entering the locker room.

The moment seemed to have a certain finality to it, and now it turns out it did.

Howard, who helped lead K-State to a Big 12 championship last year, announced Monday on social media that he is entering the transfer portal and will not return for an extra super-senior season granted by the NCAA for players participating during the 2020 pandemic.

Howard thanked head coach Chris Klieman, offensive coordinator Collin Klein, his family, teammates and fans in a heartfelt post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It has been an unbelievable honor to play for Kansas State University," he wrote. "With that being said, I am going to explore the transfer portal and evaluate all my options for next season.

"I'm looking forward to the next chapter in my life and all the possibilities that lie ahead."

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) holds up the 2022 Big 12 championship trophy after the Wildcats beat TCU in overtime at AT&T Stadium.

Howard's decision brings an end to a four-year Wildcat career highlighted by last year's Big 12 championship, but also saw him struggle as a true freshman and sophomore when thrust into the lineup following injuries to starter Skylar Thompson.

That all changed last year while Howard again served as an understudy, this time to Adrian Martinez. Howard excelled in Martinez's absence, leading the Wildcats to a memorable 48-0 shutout of Oklahoma State, and then took over for good two games later in a 31-3 victory at Baylor.

The crowning moment came in the Big 12 championship against TCU, where Howard led the Wildcats to a 31-28 overtime victory against the previously unbeaten Horned Frogs.

Howard started every game this year for the Wildcats, but after a poor performance at Oklahoma State faced a challenge from true freshman Avery Johnson. Fans were divided, with many calling for Johnson to be the starters.

Thank you Wildcat Nation. For everything 💜 pic.twitter.com/C9SSz8xtAJ — Will Howard (@whoward_) November 27, 2023

Howard persevered and finished the regular season as the undisputed starter and leaving as the school record-holder for career touchdown passes with 48. His scoring pass to Ben Sinnott during Saturday's 42-35 loss to Iowa State also tied Ell Roberson for the single season record with 24.

Howard was emotional when summing up his K-State career following the Iowa State game on senior night.

"It's hard to put into words, honestly," he said. "This place has meant the world to me, all the relationships that I've had (and) that I've built.

"The people that I've come across, all the coaches and all the players. Genuinely I love this place and I'll cherish it for the rest of my life. This place turned me into a man."

Howard was one of four Wildcats to declare for the portal on Monday. The others were senior running back Treshaun Ward, third-string quarterback Jake Rubley and backup receiver Shane Porter, a standout on special teams.

Ward will enter as a graduate and be eligible immediately after transferring to K-State this season from Florida State. He shared time at running back with DJ Giddens, but with Giddens set to return next year as a 1,000-yard rusher, his chances to being the featured back seemed unlikely.

Rubley, a touted recruit out of high school, never could crack the lineup, playing behind Howard last year and as the No. 3 choice this season behind Howard and Johnson. Johnson now is the presumptive starter going forward.

