Kansas State basketball vs Iowa live score, updates, highlights from NIT first-round game

Kansas State basketball and Iowa will meet for the ninth time in a series that dates back to 1946, but the teams have not met since the Hawkeyes claimed a 65-63 victory in Las Vegas on Nov. 29, 2008.

Iowa State has won the last two meetings, but the all-time series is tied at 4-4. It will be the first-ever postseason meetings between the teams.

Iowa (18-14) went 10-10 in the Big Ten but has lost its last two games. Payton Sandfort leads the Hawkeyes with 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, followed by guard Tony Perkins with 14.5 points and 4.6 assists, and Ben Krikke with 13.5.

For K-State, Tylor Perry averages 15.5 points and 4.4 assists, Arthur Kaluma 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, and Cam Carter 14.6 points.

K-State, Dai Dai Ames with a fast start to second half

Dai Dai Ames has eight points and K-State is shooting 63.6% to start the second half, cutting Iowa's lead to 60-56 with 14:18 left.

Arthur Kalumpa picked up his fourth foul. Ames now has 13 points and Will McNair 10 for K-State. Iowa has not shot a 3 yet in the second half after making seven in the first half.

HALFTIME: Iowa 50, K-State 39

Iowa lighting it up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and leads K-State at the half, 50-39. pic.twitter.com/MvnoRaN1pB — Arne Green (@arnegreen) March 20, 2024

Iowa shot 50% in the first half with seven 3-pointers and outscored K-State from the free-throw line, 15-3. The Wildcats shot 43.2% but made just 4 of 18 3-point tries.

Payton Sandfort has 22 points to lead all scorers on 6 of 8 shooting with 5 of 6 3-pointers, plus seven rebounds.

For K-State, freshman Macaleab Rich had a big half off the bench, scoring a team-high seven points with five rebounds in 11 minutes. The Wildcats have a 24-10 advantage in paint points.

Wildcats continue to trail, 39-28

Iowa continues its strong shooting and leads 39-28 with 3:30 left in the half. The Hawkeyes are 12 of 22 for 54% and have made 6 of 13 3s. K-State shooting 35.5% but is just 3 of 16 from 3. Each team has seven turnovers.

Iowa's Payton Sandfort off to blazing start

Iowa's Payton Sandfort has scored 17 points already and Iowa leads K-State, 34-23, with 7:09 left in the half. Hawkeyes are shooting 57.9% and has made five threes.

Here are your starters for K-State and Iowa

Kansas State's starters tonight are Tylor Perry, Dai Dai Ames, Cam Carter, Jerell Colbert and Arthur Kaluma.

Starters for Iowa State Josh Dix, Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort, Ben Krikke and Owen Freeman.

