What TV channel is Kansas State basketball vs Iowa on for first-round NIT game?

The Kansas State men's basketball team did not receive an NCAA Tournament at-large bid on Sunday, but instead landed in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wildcats (19-14) will play their first-round game on the road Tuesday night against No. 3 regional seed Iowa (18-14) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

K-State has won two of its last three games, including an upset of Iowa State in its regular-season finale and victory over higher seed Texas in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament before falling to Iowa State in Thursday's quarterfinals, 76-56. Iowa dropped its last regular season game at home against Illinois, then fell to Ohio State, 90-78 Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa, under 14th-year coach Fran McCaffery, tied for sixth in the Big Ten at 10-10. The Hawkeyes average 82.9 points per game.

Junior forward Payton Sandfort leads four Iowa double-figure scorers with 16.3 points per game, followed by senior Tony Perkins at 14.5, graduate Ben Krikke with 13.5 and co-Big Ten freshman of the year Owen Freeman with 10.6. Perkins averages a team-high 4.6 assists, and Freeman 6.6 rebounds.

Kansas State guard Tylor Perry (2) attempts a layup against Iowa State's Omaha Biliew (33) during their Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at T-Mobile Center. Perry will lead the Wildcats against Iowa on Tuesday in a first-round NIT game in Iowa City.

For K-State, super-senior guard Tylor Perry averages 15.5 points and 4.4 assists, Arthur Kaluma 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, and Cam Carter 14.6 points.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Iowa, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. Iowa on?

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Iowa start time

When: 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

Kansas State vs. Iowa betting odds

Spread: Iowa by 6.5

Over/under: 156.5 points

