Kansas State basketball transfer guard Cam Carter finds a new home at LSU

MANHATTAN — Former Kansas State basketball guard Cam Carter has found a new home close to home.

Carter, who entered the transfer portal last week after two years with the Wildcats, is headed to Baton Rouge and LSU, just 35 miles from his hometown of Donaldsonville, Louisiana. He broke the news to On3 Sports, and LSU basketball announced it on social media shortly thereafter.

Carter was the Wildcats' second-leading scorer this past season for the Wildcats, averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a team that finished 19-15 after losing to Iowa in the first round of the NIT.

As a sophomore, he contributed 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while starting every game as the Wildcats made a magical NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight.

LSU was a natural final destination for Carter, with his family a short drive away. He also had one of his better games of 2023-24 against the Tigers in Baton Rouge, scoring 21 points with eight rebounds and four assists in a 75-60 K-State victory on Dec. 9. The Wildcats also beat LSU the year before in the Cayman Islands Classic with Carter contributing six points and eight rebounds.

Carter was one of the first players signed by Jerome Tang after he was named K-State's coach in March of 2022. In his one year at Mississippi State, he played in 27 games with four starts and averaged 2.1 points per game.

Carter was the first of two Wildcat players to enter the transfer portal last week. He was followed by redshirt freshman guard Dorian Finister, another Louisiana native from New Orleans.

K-State currently has four roster spots available. In addition to Carter and Finister, graduate transfers Tylor Perry, Will McNair and former walk-on Taymont Lindsey exhausted their eligibility. Forward David N'Guessan, another senior, is eligible to return for one more season but has yet to announce his intentions.

