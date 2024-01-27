Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Houston in Big 12 road game

HOUSTON— Kansas State basketball completes a challenging two-game road trip on Saturday with a morning tipoff against No. 4-ranked Houston in a Big 12 clash at Fertitta Center.

The Wildcats are 14-5 overall and tied with Houston, Iowa State and Kansas for second in the Big 12 at 4-2. They are coming off a 78-67 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday in the first leg of the road swing.

Big 12 newcomer Houston (17-2, 4-2) picked up its first-ever Big 12 road victory Tuesday with a 75-68 decision at Brigham Young. The Cougars lead the nation in scoring defense (51.9 points allowed per game), scoring margin (plus-22.1) and opponent field goal percentage.

Leading scorers for Houston are Baylor transfer L.J. Cryer at 15.6 points per game, followed by Emanuel Sharp at 12.3 and point guard Jamal Shead with 11.4 points and 6.0 assists. For K-State, Cam Carter averages 16.3 points, Arthur Kaluma 15.2 and 7.6 rebounds, and Tylor Perry 14.5 points with 5.2 assists.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Houston

TIPOFF: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN

BETTING ODDS: Houston by 14.5

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Houston

