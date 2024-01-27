Kansas State basketball poised for another Big 12 road test against elite Houston defense

HOUSTON — Iowa State and a rocking Hilton Coliseum offered the Kansas State basketball team a lesson on facing elite Big 12 defenses on the road.

Houston takes it to another level.

After a hard-fought 78-67 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday night, the Wildcats are right back on the road — actually, they didn't even stop at home in between — when they take on No. 4-ranked Houston at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fertitta Center.

The loss to Iowa State dropped the Wildcats to 14-5 overall and into a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12 standings at 4-2, a half-game behind Texas Tech. Houston (17-2, 4-2) is also part of that logjam along with Iowa State and Kansas.

"It's the best basketball league in the country by a long way," Jerome Tang said after the Iowa State game, in which the Wildcats rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to tie it five times, but never led. "We have unbelievable road environments. It's incredible.

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) passes the ball between Kansas State's Will McNair (13) and Tylor Perry (2) during their game Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

"To win a game on the road is really, really hard, as you can see."

K-State had a tough time getting open shots of any kind in the first half against the Cyclones, who led 41-29 at the break. The Wildcats shot 41.7% and missed seven of their eight 3-point attempts while turning the ball over nine times in the period.

K-State came back to shoot 48% in the second half with seven 3-pointers against the league's No. 2 scoring (61.1 points) and goal percentage defense (39.6). The bad news is that Houston leads not only the Big 12 but the nation in both categories, allowing just 51.9 points per game while opponents are shooting 34.8%.

The Cougars have won three straight and picked up their first Big 12 road victory, 75-68 at Brigham Young on Tuesday night.

"There are going to be teams in our league that will have a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament than they do in the Big 12 Tournament," Tang said. "I believe any team in our league that goes 9-9 should be in the NCAA Tournament."

It didn't help K-State in the Iowa State game that leading scorer Cam Carter picked up two fouls in the first 36 seconds — K-State was whistled 27 times during the game — and played just a little over four minutes in the first half. Carter, who picked up his fourth foul with over eight minutes left, managed to score nine points in 15 minutes after intermission, but Iowa State pulled away in the last four-plus minutes.

"It wasn't tough at all," Carter said of bouncing back from the early foul trouble. "We practice that way. We're on the road and we have to prepare for this, so I was prepared.

"My teammates kept me positive while I was on the bench."

Tang also remained positive, noting that road losses come with the territory in the Big 12.

"It's just a blast to play in," he said. "It's no fun losing, but when you think of being a coach in a league, this is the league you want to be in against the best coaches in the country. The best fan bases in the country, best venues in the country and the best players in the country, and so I'm blessed to be here and thankful for it.

"I'm excited about the rest of the season."

