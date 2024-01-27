Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Houston on TV, stream or listen on radio

HOUSTON — Kansas State basketball will complete its most challenging Big 12 road swing on Saturday with a visit to No. 4-ranked Houston at the Fertitta Center.

The Wildcats are 14-5 overall after a 78-67 loss at Iowa State on Wednesday, but still sit in a four-way tie for second in the Big 12 standings at 4-2 with Houston (17-2 overall), Iowa State and Kansas. Big 12 newcomer Houston has won three straight games, including a 75-68 decision Tuesday night at Brigham Young.

Houston leads the nation in both scoring defense at 51.9 points per game and an opponent field goal percentage of 34.8. Baylor transfer guard L.J. Cryer leads the Cougars in scoring at 15.6 points per game, followed by Emmanuel Sharp with 12.3 and Jamal Shead with 11.4 points and 6.0 assists.

For K-State, Cam Carter averages 16.3 points, Arthur Kaluma 15.2 points with 7.6 rebounds, and Tylor Perry 14.5 points and 5.2 assists.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Houston, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. Houston on?

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Houston start time

When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston

Kansas State vs. Houston betting odds

Spread: Houston by 14.5

Over/under: 129.5 points

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Houston?

John Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will have the call.

Related: Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang downplays post-game handshake exchange

Related: Kansas State basketball taking daunting road tests at Iowa State and Houston one at a time

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here is how to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Houston on TV