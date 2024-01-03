Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Chicago State in final nonconference game

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball wraps up its nonconference schedule on Tuesday night against Chicago State at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats, 9-3, have been off since knocking off Wichita State, 69-60 on Dec. 21 in Kansas City. Chicago State, 7-12, has dropped three straight games, including a 70-58 loss at DePaul on Friday night.

Chicago State, the lone independent team in Division I, is led by Samford transfer Wesley Cardet with 18.8 points and 2.8 assists, while Jahsean Corbett adds 13.1 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds. Cam Carter leads K-State in scoring with 16.3 points per game, followed by Tylor Perry with 15.8 points and 5.5 assists, and Arthur Kaluma with 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 22

